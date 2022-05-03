DORCHESTER, S.C. (WCBD) – A leading wood processing company on Tuesday announced a multi-million dollar expansion of its Dorchester County location.

BID Group has been in the forestry industry for over 30 years, “delivering a complete range of equipment, services, and turnkey installations.” The company’s Dorchester County location has been in operation since 2013.

The $10.6 million investment will include an expansion of the Academy Road facility, as well as the purchase of a new computerized numerical control horizontal milling machine, which will increase manufacturing capacity.

BID also anticipates the expansion creating an additional 25 jobs.

The expansion is expected to be complete in the third quarter of 2023. Click here for information on how to apply.