SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – An NFL athlete is facing a slew of charges in connection with hit-and-runs that happened in a Summerville community.

Officers with the Summerville Police Department were dispatched to the Carrington Chase subdivision on Tuesday after receiving several reports about hit-and-run collisions.

At the scene, responding officers observed four unoccupied vehicles that had been struck, damage to a gate, and an occupied vehicle that all had damage by the same suspect.

An incident report stated that a Ford 150 truck had crashed into several vehicles on Brittondale Drive. During a search of the vehicle, officers said they discovered a partially empty bottle of Crown Royal Apple whiskey on the passenger side floorboard.

The truck suffered significant front-end damage. The right front tire was also missing, and damage along the length of the passenger side was also seen, according to police reports. The suspect, though, ran from the area.

Police said that a victim who reported damage said she was also assaulted by the suspect.

According to one report, the woman was sitting in her driveway when the suspect struck the two vehicles parked in her driveway. She approached the driver after he exited the truck, but she told officers that he offered to buy her beer and then “grabbed her by the shoulders and said “listen to me” and struck her across the face with an open hand.”

Robert Quinn | Dorchester County Detention Center booking photo

That suspect was identified as Robert Lee Quinn, who turned himself into the Summerville Police Department on Friday morning.

Quinn is charged with third degree assault and battery, hit and run of an attended vehicle, four counts of hit and run property damage, and striking fixtures on or adjacent to the highway.

He was taken to the Dorchester County Detention Center to await a bond hearing.

Quinn is a graduate of Fort Dorchester High School where he played for the school’s football team. He also played for numerous NFL teams including the St. Louis Rams, Miami Dolphins, Dallas Cowboys, and Philadelphia Eagles.