Former Dorchester County deputy charged with simple assault

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A 36-year-old former Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) deputy has been arrested and charged with assault and battery.

James Bazzle

According to an incident report from the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office, James Bazzle turned himself in to deputies after he assaulted a woman on Central Avenue earlier this week.

The report states that a woman was in an argument with Bazzle and exited his truck while stopped at the intersection of Central Avenue and Orangeburg Road.

The victim says Bazzle pulled the truck over and “came at her.” She told deputies that she began to walk away from him and then remembered waking up on the ground.

She suffered minor cuts and scrapes on her hands.

Bazzle turned himself in after deputies obtained an arrest warrant for third-degree assault and battery.

He was transported to the Dorchester County Detention Center where he later received a $1,087 PR bond.