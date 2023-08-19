SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Officials with Dorchester District 2 (DD2) say a former student was arrested Friday night at a school football event in Summerville.

According to district officials, a former DD2 student was arrested with a weapon by the Summerville Police Department at the DD2 Football Showdown at John McKissick Field at Memorial Stadium.

PIO Matthew Kenwright with DD2 says the arrest followed a “small, contained incident.”

The former student was arrested without incident by Summerville Police Department.

A district-wide letter was sent to all DD2 parents following the arrest.

