Former principal accused of wife’s murder released on bond

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A former Lowcountry principal accused of killing his wife has been released from jail.

Stan Yarborough, who was the principal of Summerville High School from 1994-1998, was granted bond earlier this month. He posted bond on Monday and has been placed on house arrest awaiting his trial.

According to the Summerville Police Department, Yarborough is accused of shooting and killing his wife, Karen, in September of 2019.

He is currently being charged with murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and obstruction of justice.