SLED: Former Summerville PD officer arrested for assaulting driver during August 2020 traffic stop

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A former Summerville police officer has been arrested for assaulting a person while conducting a traffic stop.

Warrants so Robert Barrineau, 37, stopped a driver on Palmetto Street in Summerville on August 20, 2020, as part of a narcotics surveillance operation.

Documents so Barrineau ordered the individual out of the car without explaining why he was stopped. When the man refused, the officer pulled him out of the vehicle and then struck him in the face with a closed fist.

The man has a “small incision” under his left eye near the cheekbone.

Barrineau was arrested by agents with the State Law Enforcement Division on Friday, he is being held at the Dorchester County Detention Center on a charge of third-degree assault and battery.

The Summerville Police Department asked SLED to investigate.