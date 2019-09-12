Former Summerville student, athlete killed in wreck near Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The Summerville community is mourning the loss of a 21-year-old University of South Carolina student.
Summerville native Bennett Lee Reeves passed away on Tuesday in a single-vehicle collision on Bluff Road in the midlands.
According to NBC affiliate WIS, Richland County Coroner Gary Watts said Reeves lost control of the vehicle, overcorrected, and flipped several times on the 1600 block of Bluff Road. He was also ejected from the vehicle.
Autopsy results revealed Bennett Reeves died of blunt force trauma injuries to the head.
Bennett graduated from Summerville High School where he was an honor student as well as an athlete playing both football and baseball for the Greenwave, according to an online memorial.
The current Junior at the University of South Carolina is described as being loved by many and brought a lot of joy into family members and friend’s lives.
Friends and family said his kind heart, infectious smile, and sense of humor made him special to everyone that knew him.
Funeral services will be held Friday, September 13, 2019, at 4:00 p.m. at Bethany United Methodist Church. A burial will follow at Summerville Cemetery.
Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to the Dorchester Children’s Advocacy Center, 303 E. Richardson Street, Summerville, SC 29483.