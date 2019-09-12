Former Summerville student, athlete killed in wreck near Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The Summerville community is mourning the loss of a 21-year-old University of South Carolina student.

Summerville native Bennett Lee Reeves passed away on Tuesday in a single-vehicle collision on Bluff Road in the midlands.

According to NBC affiliate WIS, Richland County Coroner Gary Watts said Reeves lost control of the vehicle, overcorrected, and flipped several times on the 1600 block of Bluff Road. He was also ejected from the vehicle.

Autopsy results revealed Bennett Reeves died of blunt force trauma injuries to the head.

Bennett graduated from Summerville High School where he was an honor student as well as an athlete playing both football and baseball for the Greenwave, according to an online memorial.

Our hearts are broken💔as we have lost a member of our Green Wave family. Please pray 🙏 for the family and friends who have been affected by this tragedy as we remember someone who was known by many and loved by all. 💚 #As1One — Summerville Football (@SummervilleFB) September 11, 2019

Words cannot express the hurt in our hearts in losing a member of our Green Wave family who brought joy to so many. Please pray for the Reeves family during this difficult time. — Summerville Baseball (@SummervilleBase) September 12, 2019

The current Junior at the University of South Carolina is described as being loved by many and brought a lot of joy into family members and friend’s lives.

Friends and family said his kind heart, infectious smile, and sense of humor made him special to everyone that knew him.

Funeral services will be held Friday, September 13, 2019, at 4:00 p.m. at Bethany United Methodist Church. A burial will follow at Summerville Cemetery.

Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to the Dorchester Children’s Advocacy Center, 303 E. Richardson Street, Summerville, SC 29483.