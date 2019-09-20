Fort Dorchester High School bus involved in collision Thursday afternoon

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a collision involving a Fort Dorchester High School bus.

According to district spokeswoman Pat Raynor, 15 students were on board the DD2 school bus when a lady driving another vehicle said the bus hit her Thursday afternoon.

Witnesses stated the driver of that vehicle may have had a gun, but when Dorchester County deputies arrived, they searched the vehicle and could not find a weapon, Raynor said.

A man listening to police scanners told News 2 he heard a bus driver call into police saying, “somebody with a gun was following the bus and actually came up to the door of the bus when the bus had stopped,” and said he thought he ”heard one of the police officers say it was a possible case of road rage.”

School district officials are working with law enforcement to investigate the collision and have turned over video from the school bus to support what may have happened during that incident.

We have reached out to the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office for information about the crash. The school district will send a statement to parents about the incident.

Keep checking counton2.com for real-time updates and download the FREE WCBD news app for updates on the go. Apple users click here, Android users click here.