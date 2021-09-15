Fort Dorchester High to have emergency virtual learning day Thursday due to power outage

DORCHESTER, S.C. (WCBD) – Dorchester District Two (DD2) on Wednesday evening announced that Fort Dorchester High School will have an emergency virtual learning day on Thursday, September 16, due to a school-wide power outage.

According to DD2, the school “is experiencing a problem with the electrical system that has resulted in a loss of electricity for the entire school. The problem has been identified as an issue that will require the school’s main breaker be replaced.”

Replacement parts are en route, and crews hope that power will be restored “at some point during the day on Thursday.”

Students are expected to return on Friday.