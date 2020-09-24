Four puppies abandoned in ‘play yard’ of Dorchester Paws animal shelter

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD)- Monday morning, four small Terrier mix puppies were abandoned at the Dorchester Paws gates.

Despite multiple signs stating that it is cruel and illegal to leave animals outside the shelter, this is not the first time Dorchester Paws has encountered this problem.

The puppies were discovered by an unnamed volunteer, who assists daily in walking dogs before the shelter opens. The volunteer was walking dogs down the driveway and paused on the sidewalk, a staff member, Demi Henderson, ran outside to check on them.

“He said, ‘yes, I think I hear something!’ And we looked over and we could see puppies,” says Henderson.

They quickly wrapped the 4 shivering puppies in towels and brought them inside for examination. Henderson says they weren’t sure how long they’d been out in the cold.

“They were all shivering to the point that we held them during their processing. All of them should have weighed more than they did. So they definitely all showed signs of malnutrition, dehydration, and we were worried because we didn’t know what time they had been abandoned and we’re in this cold front,” she says.

Staff members say this isn’t the first time animals have been abandoned on-site. Henderson recalls a basket of kittens being left inside their donation shed as well as a dog being tied to a pole outside.





The shelter wants to remind the public that they do take in owner surrenders for animals located in Dorchester County, but appointments are necessary. They also provide pet food and cat litter for those facing unexpected circumstances.

The 4 puppies are Terrier-mixes and approximately 8 weeks old. Henderson says they’ve been getting stronger by the day.

“Mr. Big”

They’ve been named after “Four Greatest Men”; Augustus (after the first Roman emperor), Hemmingway (after Ernest Hemmingway, author of For Whom The Bell Tolls), Mr. Big (Carrie’s love interest in Sex and the City) and Harry Styles (former member of One Direction, current rock star).

The puppies cannot be adopted until this September 26th, however, can be “reserved” to hopefully find a forever home. As of now, Augustus and Harry Styles have been reserved but Hemingway and Mr. Big are looking for a family.

For more details on adoptions at Dorchester Paws, click here.