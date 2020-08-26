Friends remember Ashley Ridge student-athlete who died following football practice

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Summerville community is mourning the loss of an Ashley Ridge High School football player.

Amari President, 16, was home from football practice Tuesday afternoon when he was found unresponsive. The student-athlete was taken to Trident Medical Center where he later died.

Paris Hall was a good friend of Amari’s. “It’s a lot when it comes to talking about Amari. His personality, like when he walks into the room, he just lights the room up.”

President loved life. He was a volunteer for Vice President Joe Biden’s South Carolina campaign.

State Senator Marlon Kimpson recalled President, posting on Facebook in his honor.

“I know of no other volunteer for Joe Biden’s South Carolina or my Senate campaign more committed than Amari. As his names signifies, he was truly on his way to be President one day.”

The Ashley Ridge football family is deeply saddened by the tragic loss of one of our football players last night. Our thoughts are with the family, our community, and our Ashley Ridge Family. — Ashley Ridge Football (@SwampFoxesFB) August 26, 2020

“You never really feel a negative vibe from him. And it’s hurting us right now, it really is hurting us because nobody never really expected this to go down,” said Hall.

Dorchester County Coroner Paul Brouthers said the coroner’s office is working to learn more about what may have led to President’s death.

“His mindset, his goals, the things he wanted to do in the future- it was inspiring to us. It was empowering to us, his speeches,” said Hall.

Officials with Dorchester District 2 released a statement offering prayers and support for President’s family, as well as offering counseling for students and staff at Ashley Ridge High School.

“I just want everybody to keep his family and friends in prayer. And I hope that we can all cope with it because this is very hard,” Hall said.

An autopsy will take place Friday at the Medical University of South Carolina.