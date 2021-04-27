Frothy Beard Brewing Co. announces expansion with new Summerville location

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A popular West Ashley brewery is expanding into Flowertown.

Frothy Beard Brewing announced on Tuesday plans to establish a second taproom and kitchen in the Town of Summerville.

It will be located on S. Main Street near Hutchinson Square.

“The partners of Frothy Beard Brewing Company are excited to announce that they have acquired Homegrown Brewhouse in Summerville with plans on converting it to a second location by a projected date of mid-June,” Frothy Beard said in a Facebook post.

Until then, they say the establishment will continue operating has Homegrown Brewhouse.

‘Frothy Beard Off World’ will be a family-friendly experience with food and drinks for everyone.

They say it will be open for lunch Friday through Sunday, dinner every night of the week, and a special Sunday brunch menu.

Frothy Beard said the new location will also be used to create special small batch beers.