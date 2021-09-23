Gov. McMaster signs executive order suspending DD2 board member for violating state law

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Governor Henry McMaster has signed an executive order suspending a Dorchester District 2 board member, who was charged with unlawful neglect of a child, for violating state law.

Barbara Crosby was arrested on September 10 after she surrendered to law enforcement on two charges of unlawful conduct towards a child and one charge of statutory misconduct in office.

The charges stem from a September 1 incident in which Crosby allegedly left her two grandchildren — ages four and nine — in her running car, which was parked outside a DD2 board meeting for which she was late.

She reportedly directed a security guard to go watch them after he told her that she could not leave them unattended in the car.

Crosby ignored the guard, according to the report, and continued into the meeting.

The executive order, signed by Gov. McMaster, states Crosby violated section 63-5-70 of the South Carolina Code of Laws while serving on DD2’s board of trustees.

The suspension will remain in place until she is formally acquitted, convicted, or until a successor is appointed/elected and qualifies as provided by law, whichever happens first.

Dorchester District Two (DD2) board members voted in favor of censuring Crosby during a meeting Monday.

DD2 members cited multiple reasons for concern regarding Crosby’s conduct, including the use of her cell phone during a meeting, her storming out of a meeting, comments made by Crosby during an interview in which she said “God decides who lives or dies” in response to a question about COVID-19 mitigation measures, and the September 1 incident.

The vote for censorship was unanimous.