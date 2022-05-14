SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Dorchester County Republican Party will host its inaugural Old Fashioned Stump Rally today in Summerville.

Governor Henry McMaster will be at the GOP Old Fashioned Stump Rally, a free family event with speakers, food trucks, and music.

Governor McMaster is headlining the event, but Secretary of State Mark Hammond, Agriculture Commissioner Hugh Weathers, Congresswoman Nancy Mace, Katie Arrington, and Lynz Piper-Loomis are also scheduled to speak.

Nearly 30 candidates running in the June 14th Republican Primary election will also be in attendance.

The Old Fashioned Stump Rally begins at 1 p.m. at the Dorchester County GOP headquarters at 104 N Magnolia Street in Summerville.