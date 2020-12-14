Gov. McMaster to tour local manufacturer of vaccine refrigerators and freezers

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Governor Henry McMaster will be in Summerville on Tuesday to visit and tour a manufacturer of vaccine refrigerators and freezers.
Horizon Scientific, Inc. manufactures and distributes CDC compliant medical-grade refrigerators and freezers which are built for vaccine, medication and patient sample storage.
The company produces ‘Ultra Low Temperature Freezers’ (-80C), which is the required temperature range for the Pfizer COVID vaccine.
Horizon Scientific has been operating in Summerville for over 25 years.