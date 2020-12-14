Gov. McMaster to tour local manufacturer of vaccine refrigerators and freezers

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster speaks during a COVID-19 briefing on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, in West Columbia, S.C. As of Monday, McMaster says all businesses will be allowed to be open, as long as they adhere to social distancing and capacity limits. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard)

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Governor Henry McMaster will be in Summerville on Tuesday to visit and tour a manufacturer of vaccine refrigerators and freezers.

Horizon Scientific, Inc. manufactures and distributes CDC compliant medical-grade refrigerators and freezers which are built for vaccine, medication and patient sample storage.

The company produces ‘Ultra Low Temperature Freezers’ (-80C), which is the required temperature range for the Pfizer COVID vaccine.

Horizon Scientific has been operating in Summerville for over 25 years.