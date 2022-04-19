DORCHESTER, S.C. (WCBD) – Administrators at Fort Dorchester High School found a gun inside a student’s backpack Tuesday.

According to a district representative, administrators received a tip that the student may be carrying a gun. Administrators, school security, and the school resource officer searched the student’s backpack and confiscated the gun “without incident.”

The gun was reported to the North Charleston Police Department, and the student was removed from campus.

School officials said that “there was no disruption to school operations.”

