Unloaded handgun found in student’s backpack Thursday at Fort Dorchester High School

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A handgun was found inside a student’s bag at Fort Dorchester High School on Thursday.

Officials with Dorchester District Two say a security officer at the high school was searching a student’s book bag when they found the weapon. The gun was not loaded at the time it was found.

“The situation was immediately reported to law enforcement who removed the student from campus,” DD2 officials said. “There was no disruption of school operations and no threat to the safety of students or staff.”

District leaders say appropriate disciplinary actions which line up with district policies, along with state and federal regulations, will be taken against the student.

School administration praised the quick action of security staff and the SRO in handling this situation.