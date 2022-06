DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Community Resource Center will hold a county-wide gun violence forum Thursday evening.

The forum will include Ridgeville, Summerville, Holly Hill, St. George, Santee, Harleyville Police departments, and the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office.

Community members will have an opportunity to give input on strategies that can be implemented to combat gun violence.

The forum will be at Ridgeville Townhall, located at 105 School Street, starting at 6 p.m.