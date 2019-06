HARLEYVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A Harleyville man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison after being convicted of armed robbery and kidnapping.

Deputies say 36-year-old Terek Goodwin broke into a female victim’s home on Molly Road in December of 2013, tied her up and robbed her of a large amount of cash.

According to the 1st Circuit Solicitor’s Office, Goodwin was sentenced Wednesday night after being convicted of strong-armed robbery, first-degree burglary, and kidnapping.