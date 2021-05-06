Deputies investigating incident in parking lot of shopping center off of Ashley Phosphate Rd.

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene of an incident at the Windsor Hill Crossing Shopping Center in Dorchester County.

Deputies reported to the scene before 3:30 a.m. and News 2 crews reported nearly 40 evidence markers and multiple Dorchester County deputies in the parking lot.

The Dorchester County Sherriff’s Office and K-9 Unit were on the scene early Thursday morning.

Officials have cleared the scene of the parking lot and it is not clear of what occurred.

We have reached out to officials to learn more about what took place.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.