DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Drivers in the Summerville ahead should expect some traffic delays on Monday ahead of former President Donald Trump’s visit.

Officials with the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office said the delays will likely impact traffic along Highway 78 from the Summerville town limit east of the Berlin G Myers Parkway all the way to Jedburg at Mallard and Jedburg Road.

Extended delays are likely from noon until 5:00 p.m.

“Please make every effort to use an alternate route if you don’t live or work along Highway 78,” the sheriff’s office said. “If you live off of Highway 78, please use another entrance to your neighborhood.”

Donald Trump is set to deliver remarks during a sold-out campaign event at Sportsman Boats.