Help the Town of Summerville decide on a campaign slogan for its new tree planting initiative

Dorchester County News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE | Pixabay

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Town of Summerville is launching a grant-funded tree planting campaign, and they need your help deciding on a slogan.

Town leaders say the goal of the campaign is to encourage the community to plant and protect trees.

“Trees provide numerous benefits such as shade, beauty, reduced flooding, clean air, clean water, habitat for wildlife, and more,” said town officials in a Facebook post.

They say you can help decide the campaign’s message by voting for your favorite campaign slogan, which were created by a community stakeholder group.

Slogans include:

  • Summerville Green
  • Summerville and Trees Growing Together
  • Planting for the Future
  • TREES: Trees Restore Economy and Ecology in Summerville
  • Summerville Roots for Trees

The winning slogan will represent the town’s tree-planting campaign. You can make your selection by clicking here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

DOWNLOAD THE APP!

WCBD News app graphic_1558160087567.png.jpg

Click for latest news and information

TRENDING HEADLINES