Help the Town of Summerville decide on a campaign slogan for its new tree planting initiative

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Town of Summerville is launching a grant-funded tree planting campaign, and they need your help deciding on a slogan.

Town leaders say the goal of the campaign is to encourage the community to plant and protect trees.

“Trees provide numerous benefits such as shade, beauty, reduced flooding, clean air, clean water, habitat for wildlife, and more,” said town officials in a Facebook post.

They say you can help decide the campaign’s message by voting for your favorite campaign slogan, which were created by a community stakeholder group.

Slogans include:

Summerville Green

Summerville and Trees Growing Together

Planting for the Future

TREES: Trees Restore Economy and Ecology in Summerville

Summerville Roots for Trees

The winning slogan will represent the town’s tree-planting campaign. You can make your selection by clicking here.