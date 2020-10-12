Highway 61 improvement project moving forward in Dorchester County; drivers urged to use caution

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Work to improve a stretch of Highway 61 in Dorchester County is set to begin on Monday.

Crews with the South Carolina Department of Transportation will establish construction work zones and implement lane closures as work begins to improve 6.5 miles of the scenic highway for safety and quality.

The work will take place from Highway 165 to the Dorchester/Charleston County line as part of the SCDOT’s 10-Year Plan to improve the state’s roads and bridges, which is funded by the gas tax increase.

Part of that plan includes improving the state’s most dangerous rural roads, resurfacing most traveled and aging corridors, repairing or replacing deteriorating bridges, and improving key portions of interstates.

SCDOT will rehabilitate and repave the existing roadway, create two 11-foot wide lanes with three-foot paved shoulders, and install better signage, high-visibility pavement markings, and rumble strips on the centerline and edge lines.

According to a media release Monday, lane closures and work zone flagging operations will be in effect 24 hours a day for approximately two to three-mile stretches of the corridor.

SCDOT says motorists can expect delays and are encouraged to use extreme caution around work zones.

Alternative routes should be taken when possible. Construction of this phase is expected to last three months, and work is dependent on the weather.

“Temporary inconvenience during construction will result in much-needed progress,” said Transportation Secretary Christy Hall. “Thanks to significant community involvement, SCDOT is delivering an improved and safer road while preserving all of the corridor’s trees and historic beauty.”

Another 8.25-mile section of SC-61 from the Colleton County line to the intersection of US Highway 17-A will be repaved, receive new four-foot shoulders and rumble strips, and better paint and reflectors will be added. Construction for this section will begin after the first section is completed.

Nearly 30% of South Carolina’s fatal and serious injury crashes in rural areas occur on five percent of the state’s roads, which is why SCDOT’s 10-Year Plan focuses on improving the safety of 1,000 miles of the state’s more dangerous rural roads.