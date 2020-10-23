Honoring the Airmen of the 437th Squadron for supporting the community during the pandemic

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Men and women from the United States Air Force were recognized on Friday for what they have been doing to help thousands of people in the community during the pandemic.

“A few months ago, when I PCSed (relocated) with my wife from Anchorage Alaska to the Charleston/ Summerville community, we received a nice warm welcome from the members of the community, they helped us get acclimated,” said SSGT. Timothy Morin with the 437th Air Mobility Squadron.

In turn, SSGT Morin wanted to help those who helped his family.

“I have the opportunity to lead some awesome airmen at work everyday who share the same values,” he said. “We were able to come together and find an organization, and it happened to be the Community Resource Center.”

Men and women of the 437th Air Mobility Squadron really helped, delivering more than 70,000 boxes of groceries as well as school supplies to more than 2,500 students.

Louis Smith, executive director of the Community Resource Center says the need has grown dramatically in Dorchester and Charleston Counties.

“We did a study. Last year, we were averaging 150-200 people a week. This year we’re doing 5,000 people a week,” said Smith.

Morin says they just returned a favor.

“To assist the community that helped us so much and it continues to help the Air Force on a daily basis.”

“We have so much so-called turmoil in our country, but I want people to know, basically our country is still alive and still very much aware this American exceptionalism is beyond anything. Beyond politics it is us as Americans.”

Smith said the need is still great, and they will continue to supply food and other needs to the community as needed.