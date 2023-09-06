DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Educators with Dorchester School District Two (DD2) have received $20,000 in funding to support innovation in the classroom.

The Dorchester Two Educational Foundation (D2EF) is celebrating the ability to cultivate hands-on experiences and innovation at school through the Innovation Awards fueled by Boeing.

Kristina Elliott of Beech Hill Elementary School (Photo: DD2)

Amy Baldwin of East Edisto Middle School (Photo: DD2)

Kristi O’Callahan of Knightsville Elementary School (Photo: DD2)

“Boeing is proud to support programs like the Innovation Awards that encourage educators to bring unique, STEM-based learning methods into – and outside of – the classroom,” Lindsay Leonard, Boeing’s Senior Director of Government Operations, said.

Eight DD2 teachers were selected for $2,500 grants based on their ability to foster unique experiences in the classroom. The following DD2 teachers received grants for their classrooms:

Amy Baldwin of East Edisto Middle School

Sandy Conroy of Summerville Elementary School

Kristina Elliott of Beech Hill Elementary School

Marion Kackley of Oakbrook Middle School

Kristi O’Callahan of Knightsville Elementary School

Cassandra Parker of Fort Dorchester High School

Miguel Silgado of Alston Middle School

Nancy Truluck of Gregg Middle School

This is the second year DD2 teachers have received Innovation Awards from Boeing.

“The Foundation is thankful for community leaders like Boeing for making direct investments into our classrooms today to support a thriving community tomorrow,” Ralph Hayes, D2EF Executive Director said.