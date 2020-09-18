How you can receive assistance with your energy bill during drive-thru event

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Many across the Lowcountry are still recovering from shutdowns associated with the coronavirus pandemic.

You’ll have the chance to receive some help with paying your energy bills on Friday.

Palmetto Community Action Partnership and the Dominion Energy are teaming up for a curbside, contact-free event.

You can go to Fresh Anointing Ministries Worship Center in Summerville from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.

They will assist you in applying for help to pay your electric bill.