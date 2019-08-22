Hundreds of vehicle break-ins recorded in Dorchester County

SUMMERVILLE, SC (WCBD) – Local Lowcountry law enforcement have recorded hundreds of reports of break-ins since the start of the new year.

From January until present day, the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office has seen over 300 reports of break-ins.

“We believe we have an average of about 35 a month,” says Sheriff L.C Knight of the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Department.

What they’ve discovered is that these are not forced break-ins.

Instead they are cases of forgetfulness.

“People have a lot going on in their lives with their kids and they’re jobs its not their first priority,” says Knight.

Police believe that it’s a very important priority to have, especially if you’ve moved yourself to a nice area.

“Everyone wants to move to a nice neighborhood and then these situations happen where juveniles come from other neighborhoods. It’s easy money,” says Knight.

According to the Sheriff, there could be 100 homes in a neighborhood with 3 or 4 break-ins all spread out.

Means of protection like cameras can be pricy so the department has other solutions

“Park under a light or buy one for your home to keep an eye on it,” says Knight.

At the end of the day, remember these three rules.

“If you like it, Lock it up, light and watch out for it,” says Knight.