DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Officials have reopened I-26 EB in Dorchester County Wednesday afternoon following an incident.

According to Dorchester County Government, an ongoing incident closed I-26 near the eastbound 181-mile marker just after 1:00 p.m. Wednesday.

A SCDOT camera at I-26 mile marker 181.5 depicted a truck pulled to the right side of the highway and a dark substance across both eastbound lanes.

The roadway reopened at 1:22 p.m.