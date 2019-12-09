Industrial hemp processing plant to be established in Dorchester County

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – An industrial hemp processing plant will soon be established in Dorchester County.

Gov. Henry McMaster on Monday announced a joint venture between South Carolina-based Blue Water Green Bridge, LLC and United Cannabis Corporation to establish a company that would be called Magnolia Botanicals.

The company will create 52 new jobs and could bring in a capital investment of $3.2 million.

“We work hard every day to show companies the benefits of doing business in South Carolina, so it’s exciting to see announcements like this one,” said Gov. McMaster. “We celebrate Magnolia Botanicals’ decision to invest and create 52 new jobs in Dorchester County.”

Magnolia Botanicals will be located at Pine Hill Business Campus in Ridgeville and will provide hemp extraction services for farmers working under the 2018 Federal Farm Bill and the S.C. Department of Agriculture’s Industrial Hemp Pilot Program.

“South Carolina has a rich history in the agribusiness sector, and today’s announcement by Magnolia Botanicals shows that this industry continues to flourish in the Palmetto State. We congratulate this innovative company on its new operations and look forward to all Magnolia Botanicals will achieve in Dorchester County,” said Secretary of Commerce, Bobby Hitt.

“South Carolina’s Hemp Farming Program has brought enormous opportunity to South Carolina farmers, and capable, large scale hemp processing is a key part of future development as the industry grows. We welcome Magnolia Botanicals’ investment in our state and its farmers.” Said Commissioner of Agriculture, Hugh Weathers.

“We welcome Magnolia Botanicals to Dorchester County and look forward to its success. Industrial hemp farming is a growing industry, and extraction facilities such as these are necessary for those farmers to thrive,” stated Dorchester County Council Chairman George Bailey.

Operations are expected to be online by the first quarter of 2020. Individuals interested in joining the Magnolia Botanicals team should contact info@magnoliabotanicals.org.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development has approved job development credits related to this project.