DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- A world leader in industrial truck manufacturing is expanding operations in Dorchester County bringing hundreds of new jobs to the area.

KION North America, headquartered in Summerville, plans to “reshore the manufacturing of core components including forklift masts” and add assembly lines for the installation of crane systems, automated weld systems, and new paint facilities.

We are proud to be investing in South Carolina, particularly in Dorchester County,” KION North America President and Chief Executive Officer Jonathan Dawley said. “Both the state and county have been excellent partners in this process.”

The company’s estimated $40 million investment is expected to create approximately 450 new jobs.

“KION North America has been a valued part of Dorchester County, and we are thankful for their continued presence and new investment in our community,” Dorchester County Council Chairman Bill Hearn said.

Gov. Henry McMaster also celebrated the expansion, which is expected to be complete in 2024.

“Thanks to our state’s exceptional workforce and business-friendly environment, global leaders like KION Group are finding success here and driving our economy forward,” he said. “Congratulations to KION North America on this latest expansion.”

To help fund the project, the Coordinating Council for Economic Development approved a $500,000 Set-Aside grant to assist with costs related to site preparation and building construction.

Those interested in joining the KOIN North American team can visit the company’s careers page.