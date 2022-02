DORCHESTER, S.C. (WCBD) – A Dorchester County jail inmate was injured Friday after setting fire to the mattress in his cell.

According to the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office, it happened shortly before 5:00 p.m.

Jail staff was able to get in and extinguish the fire before fire crews arrived.

The Summerville and Dorchester fire departments responded and helped extricate smoke from the building.

No other inmates were injured and no serious damage was reported.