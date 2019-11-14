Inventory is low right now for homes in Dorchester County, but sales are still strong in the market

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Sales are strong in Dorchester County right now. That’s because Broker in Charge for Carolina One Real Estate Michael Sally said there’s a lot of great reasons to live in Dorchester County.

“The schools are great,” Sally said. “The community’s great, we’ve got a lot of restaurants coming online up here, and a lot of things for families and for people to do.”

But Dorchester struggles with inventory, or how many homes are for sale in the market.

“A lot of people think that if we stop building houses, people will stop coming,” Sally said. “That’s just not the case. The people are coming and they need affordable places to live. “

And median sales prices have grown significantly in recent years. Sally said they’re struggling with affordability for both homes and townhomes.

“And that’s kind’ve the story in Dorchester County,” Sally said. “If inventory decreases in Dorchester County and families can’t find what they’re looking for, they have to shop elsewhere. And so a lot of times they’re moving over to Berkeley County.”

But inventory doesn’t correlate with sales. Sally said right now is the time to sell your home.

“We’re in a strong real estate market. And, even when we look at decreases in unit sales… We’re in a great real estate market. There’s not a bad time to sell right now.”

There’s just not as many sales compared to Berkeley and Charleston Counties.

“Dorchester County is fortunate to have a lot of new neighborhoods that have come online. The Ponds is expanding, so is Summer’s Corner. There’s a lot of good things going out at Summer’s Corner with new schools and the performing arts center.”