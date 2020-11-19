Investigators need your help solving February 2020 homicide case

Victim: Dale McDonald Jr.

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Investigators are calling on the public to help them solve a homicide case.

Officers with the Summerville Police Department responded to the Cane Break Apartments the evening of February 18, 2020, in reference to shots being fired.

Once at the scene, officers located a victim, Dale Dean McDonald, Jr., 20, dead from a gunshot wound inside his vehicle.

Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry and the Summerville Police Department now need your assistance in helping them solve the case.

You can provide an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111, or by visiting www.5541111.com.

Investigators say your tip could earn you a cash reward for information leading to an arrest.

