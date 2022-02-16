Item in Knightsville neighborhood thought to be ‘explosive device’ was actually kickball

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities were called to a Dorchester County neighborhood Wednesday morning after residents thought they found an explosive device.

Dorchester County deputies, fire crews, and EMS were dispatched to Blair Road in Myers Mill just off Central Avenue after residents thought the so-called device was spotted in a sinkhole.

“Upon further review, Bomb Tech Sgt. Matt Dixon pulled the object from the hole,” officials said.

But the device turned out to be an old kickball.

“Better to be safe than sorry,” the department said.