Joe Cunningham to campaign in Summerville as part of 46-county tour

Democratic U.S. Rep. Joe Cunningham talks to the media at the Park West Recreation Complex Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, in Mount Pleasant, S.C. Cunningham is running for South Carolina’s 1st Congressional District. (AP Photo/Mic Smith)

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Former Congressman Joe Cunningham will make a campaign stop in Summerville Thursday as part of his 46-county tour.

Cunningham, who announced his plan to run for governor against Henry McMaster in April, will deliver remarks and meet with supporters at Oak Road Brewery.

The candidate has held stops in Charleston and Berkeley counties where he’s outlined what he plans to tackle if voted as South Carolina’s next leader.

The event begins at 6:00 p.m. Those looking to attend are asked to RSVP to the event.

Cunningham recently announced he broke the fundraising record for a South Carolina gubernatorial challenger in their first fundraising quarter by collecting $634,000 in donations.

“I am incredibly humbled by the strength of the grassroots support we have received since announcing our campaign for governor,” said Cunningham. “We are building a campaign unlike anything South Carolina has ever seen and we will have the resources to communicate our message to voters across this state.”