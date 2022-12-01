SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Summerville Police Department (SPD) announced Thursday evening that a juvenile was taken into custody for threats made to Summerville High School.

According to SPD, the juvenile called and made threats about using a gun in school.

School resource officers were notified and administrators placed the school on lockdown as the threat was investigated.

Investigators identified the juvenile as the caller, and the juvenile was taken into custody with help from the FBI, according to SPD.

The juvenile is facing multiple charges including disturbing schools, breach of peace, and unlawful communication by telephone.