SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD)- One person has been arrested in connection to an Oct. 14 crash that killed a bicyclist on Dorchester Road, according to the Summerville Police Department (SPD).

Officers responded around 9:45 p.m. to reports of bicyclist being struck by a vehicle on Dorchester Road near the Sonic. The bicyclist died at the scene, according to a report.

Officials said an investigation determined that the driver who struck the bicyclist was at fault for the crash.

The driver, whose name was not released due to their age, was arrested Tuesday morning and charged with reckless homicide.

The juvenile was taken to the Department of Juvenile Justice in Columbia.

The Dorchester County Coroner’s Office assisted with the investigation.