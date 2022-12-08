SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A juvenile student was taken into custody at Summerville High School on Thursday after they were found to be in possession of a gun.

Officials with the Summerville Police Department said they received a tip from a student that another juvenile had a gun.

The gun was discovered Thursday afternoon. Police said they are not aware of any threats to the school.

Dorchester District 2 Superintendent Dr. Shane Robbins sent a message to staff and parents which said the gun was unloaded.

“On the one hand, we are grateful that we could de-escalate this event with little to no disruption to our school operations. However, this continues to be a nationwide trend that we will not tolerate in Dorchester School District Two,” he said. “We feel confident in our protocols and the relationships and support we have with our local law enforcement agencies.”

Dr. Robbins said he was grateful to have School Resources Officers in all of the district’s buildings and a “dedicated district Director of Safety all working together with the same goal of ensuring schools remain a safe haven for our students and staff.”

The arrest comes just one day after the school was evacuated and ultimately dismissed early because of a fire that was started inside a bathroom. A student was later arrested and charged with second-degree arson.

Another juvenile was arrested on December 1st after officers said that person called and made threats about using a gun in school. School resource officers were notified and administrators placed the school on lockdown as the threat was investigated.