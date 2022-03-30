SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Katie’s Krops is launching its Seeds of Change program in helping to provide families with fresh produce.

The Seeds of Change program aims to inspire families to learn about gardening, maintain the environment, and help their communities in accessing healthy produce.

“Gardening is such an important life skill to have, and there are so many lessons to be learned from the garden,” said Founder Katie Stagliano. “I am excited that we are able to provide an outlet for many individuals and families while also helping to ensure those who need it most gain access to healthy, fresh produce with our Seeds of Change program.”

The program started amid the pandemic in 2020 in supporting quarantined families in both the United States and Canada.

Seeds were shared with thousands of individuals and families since its initial launch.

“I love hearing from Seeds of Change recipients how much they learn from growing their own produce and the good they are able to do with it,” Stagliano added.

Seeds can be requested free of charge on the program’s website and picked up at Coastal Coffee Roasters in Summerville.