L.C. Knight wins GOP primary to keep his seat as Dorchester County sheriff

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Incumbent Dorchester County Sheriff L.C. Knight won his party’s primary to keep his seat on Tuesday.

Sheriff Knight won more than 58% of the vote compared to challenger Mike Turner’s nearly 42%.

He made it clear Tuesday night that this primary was particularly rough.

“Very happy it’s over. Don’t wanna run against another bunch like this ever again,” he said, “They were throwing all the mud and I’m standing before you and before this camera; I’m an old man, but I can show them how to get a tail cutting.”

Knight was first elected as Dorchester County Sheriff in 2009.