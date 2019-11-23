Lace up, Summerville Skates opens tomorrow

SUMMERVILLE S.C. (WCBD) – Tomorrow morning will be the grand opening for Summerville’s first ice rink.

According to Steven Doniger, Summerville D.R.E.A.M’s Executive Director, crews will be working throughout the night to finish the rink before people arrive at 11 a.m. for the first skate of the season.

So it’s kind of a mad dash to the finish. Right now we’re putting in the final decking so we have a place for people when their ice skates on to walk safely to put on and off their skates. we’re putting in a deck for our comfort station. We have coils that are going back on the mat, and then everything gets hooked up and then starting late tonight we’ll start putting water down to make ice. Steven Doniger, Summerville D.R.E.A.M Executive Director

Despite the last minute pushes towards the finish line, Doniger notes that it’s all for a good cause.

Summerville is such a magical community, we have a great downtown, fantastic restaurants. and if you’re looking a boutique shop, you know that one of a kind thing for grandma this winter, this is place to come find it. The town really has come together to make it into something special. So when you have the lights over the top of rink that we’re going to have. when you have the feeling that’s happening for the community, that’s going to be great. Steven Doniger, Summerville D.R.E.A.M Executive Director

To add more great causes, Doniger says the rink will be working with multiple organizations throughout their season. From the YMCA, to ensure all kids are able to skate–to Saint Lukes, and the Miracle League to do fundraisers. Even more, Anna, Elsa and even the Stingrays will be making an appearance on the new ice.

During the week when school is in session, Summerville Skates’ hours of operation will be from 3-9 p.m. On weekends, holidays, and when school is not in session they are open from 11-9 p.m. To book a time to skate, visit the Summerville D.R.E.A.M. website. Prices start at $8 per hour and $4 for a skate rental. With it being the holiday season, money is often a bit tight, and if that’s the case, here’s a pro-tip:

Go to the Summerville Skates Facebook page to find online codes that take off anywhere from $2 off admission to 50%.