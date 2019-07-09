Lane closure in effective on Sheep Island Road

Summerville, S.C. (WCBD)- A road project in Summerville is moving forward after a four-year delay.

The Bear Island Road extension project is now set to begin after the Town of Summerville received clearance to buy wetlands mitigation credits.

The extension will connect North Main Street to North Maple Street, providing another way for drivers to get to the Nexton Interchange.

Town engineer Russ Cornette said the project should alleviate traffic congestion in the area.

This week’s lane closures are for clearing operations between Bear Island Road and Azalea Park Road. Storm drains needs to go underground and trees need to be cleared.

We’re told the lane closure is to keep the clearing debris can be loaded on to the trucks. Once that’s complete we can get the storm drain systems in and then we can widen the road.

The closure is will last today through July 12th on Sheep Island Road between Azalea Square Boulevard and Bear Island Road. Crews are expected to work 8am-5pm.