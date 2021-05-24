DCSO: Two dead after domestic disturbance leads to shooting on Honeysuckle Lake Drive

DORCHESTER, S.C. (WCBD) – The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) on Monday responded to a domestic disturbance that escalated to a shooting in the Peppertree subdivision just off of Ashley Phosphate Road.

DCSO says that the call came in around 7:44 p.m.

When deputies arrived to the Honeysuckle Lake Drive residence, they found “two persons suffering from gunshot wounds,” and EMS personnel advised that the victims were “beyond help.”

Neighbors gathered in the area and appeared very emotional. Multiple chaplains were on scene as well.

The coroner’s van arrived to the scene shortly before 10:30 p.m.

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, North Charleston Police Department, and North Charleston Fire Department assisted.

