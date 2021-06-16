Dorchester District 2’s school year comes to an end, leaders now focused on a ‘normal’ 2021-22 year

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The last day of school for students in Dorchester School District 2 is on Wednesday, June 16. It will serve as a district-wide half day for students.

After a very challenging school year amid the COVID-19 pandemic, district leaders are hoping to welcome students back to a “normal” school year in the fall.

The first day of school is scheduled for August 16.

The district has a plan mapped out to keep students, staff and faculty safe against the virus.

Like the many other school districts across the Lowcountry, DD2 had to come up with a plan moving forward.

Officials quickly adapted to the Governor’s Executive Order, leaving the choice to parents if they want their child to wear a mask in school.

For the upcoming 2021-22 school year, a little over 5,400 students have opted out of wearing a mask and that’s only 22% of the student body. 78% of students will continue to wear a mask.

According to the report, only 60% of staff are vaccinated at this time.

There are reportedly over 5,000 students in summer programs and officials say students still signing up.

Board members specifically said, they want to move in the right direction at the right speed.

So far, only 700 students are signed up for virtual academy this upcoming school year, and that’s a low number compared to the previous school year.

Officials say they still have eight weeks left to plan and make changes if necessary to the upcoming school year, to keep everyone safe inside and outside of the classroom.