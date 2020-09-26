Law enforcement officers honored in Summerville

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Community Resource Center of Summerville on Friday honored members of the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office.

The group gathered at Hutchinson square to present deputies and Sheriff L.C. Knight with wooden plaques, thanking them for their assistance with providing food to those in need.

DCSO deputies and school resource officers have been involved in the distribution of 60,000 boxes of groceries to Dorchester County residents.

Louis L. Smith, Executive Director of the Community Resource Center, said that DCSO “went over and above what they should’ve done.”