Law enforcement responding to barricaded subject situation at Summerville apartment complex

Dorchester County News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Summerville Police Department is responding to a Monday evening barricaded subject situation at the Legends of Azalea apartment complex in Summerville.

The Summerville Police Department was on scene at 3500 Pinckney Marsh Lane shortly before 6:00 p.m.

According to the agency’s Twitter, the scene was contained as of 6:30 p.m.

A resident told News 2 that entrances and exits to the complex have been blocked off and residents were told to remain in their homes.

The resident also said that the dog park was evacuated because the subject lives in a third-floor apartment nearby.

Editor’s note: This story is breaking and will be updated.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

DOWNLOAD THE APP!

Join our daily newsletter!

Click for latest news and information

2021 Hurricane Ready Guide

TRENDING HEADLINES