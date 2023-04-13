SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – An informational meeting was held Wednesday night to discuss options for what could be built on approximately 24 acres of land that borders the Gadsden community in Summerville.

Leaders in Summerville and Dorchester County are exploring the feasibility of whether an indoor sports facility could be placed on property that is owned by the town.

“Dorchester County and the Town of Summerville are in discussions about possibly creating a recreation center,” explained Dorchester County Councilman Jay Byers. “We’ve got tif money that will be available, and we’re thinking we could build something really nice for our community.”

The approximately 24-acre site is owned by Summerville – it’s located at the end of Maple Street Extension adjacent to the Woodlands Mansion and the Gadsden neighborhood.

They have been looking at ideas for an indoor gymnasium.

“Where you could have a multi-gym complex, eight full-size basketball courts could be converted into volleyball courts, gymnastics, gymnastics, courts, Pickleball courts, and indoor track on the inside,” Byers said. “There’s a lot of opportunity to build something really special.”

A conceptual design was made available, but no commitments have been made nor formal discussions held by either the town or county.

“There’s some local concern with citizens right next door to the property by and large. The community has been asking for something like this for 20 years,” he said.

Councilman Byers and Summerville Councilman Jenkins updated the neighborhood and listened to their input during Wednesday night’s meeting that was held on the front steps of the Woodlands Mansion.

“There’s going to be something there. If the county and the town do something together, what we can do is, we can create something that protects the neighbors- put in large vegetative buffers, we can put in walking trails.”

The meeting was scheduled to primarily benefit the adjoining neighborhood.