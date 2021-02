DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Dorchester County Fire-Rescue received a donation of 100 carbon monoxide alarms and 15 MSA Altair carbon monoxide gas monitors.

The donation was made by the Jeffrey Lee Williams Foundation.

Dorchester County Fire-Rescue will install the alarms in the homes of residents free of charge.

Those interested in receiving an alarm should fill out this request form.