DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A Dorchester County Boy Scout troop is feeling stunned after their trailer was stolen from a local church.

The 7×14 foot trailer was parked at St. Theresa Catholic Church located off Dorchester Road. The Scout Master for Troop 788, Glen Runnerstrom, says it was seen by church workers on Tuesday morning, but by the time the scouts arrived at the church around 6:30 Tuesday evening, it was gone.

“A lot of our camping equipment, dining flies, cooking equipment, tables, backup equipment, lanterns. All that kind of stuff was in the trailer,” said Runnerstrom.

The trailer was decorated with several stickers including ones that spelled out ‘Troop 788’ and the names of the troop’s 41 boys who made it to the Eagle Scout rank through hard work and dedication.

Glen Runnerstrom, the Scout Master for Troop 788, said the trailer itself is valued between $5,000 and $7,000, and the gear that was left inside is valued between $1,000 and $1,500.

The trailer was secured with a padlock and a boot meaning it would take hard work to free it and haul it away, according to Runnerstrom.

The trailer is crucial for the troop’s monthly camping trips as it’s used to carry both personal and troop gear to wherever their next scout adventure takes them.

“Most of the camping we do, we’re carrying our truck boxes and things like that whether we’re going to summer camp, winter camp, state parks.”

Fortunately, most of the gear was unloaded from the trailer and put away in storage after the troop arrived home from summer camp recently.

Runnerstrom is hopeful a security camera fastened to the side of the church that points towards the road leading to the parking lot will hold some answers. He says, currently, church employees are working to retrieve the footage.

In the meantime, Runnerstrom and the rest of the scouts are working on a plan for the future.

“We don’t have the money to run out and drop $8,000 on a new trailer.”

That’s why they’re hopeful the community may be able to help. A GoFundMe page has been set up to raise money to buy a new trailer. You can find it here.

The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft.