DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Dorchester Fire Rescue Deputy Fire Chief Malcolm Burns has been elected as the President of the SC State Firefighters Association.

“Chief Burns dedication to serving and protecting our community has been recognized at the highest level,” Dorchester County said on Facebook.

“As President, he will bring his expertise and leadership to the forefront, shaping the future of fire safety in our state.”

Chief Burns was sworn in as President of the South Carolina State Firefighters’ Association on June 17 in Myrtle Beach at the annual Fire-Rescue conference. (Credit: South Carolina State Firefighters’ Association)

Credit: Dorchester County Government

Credit: Dorchester County Government

Credit: Dorchester County Government

Chief Burns joined the St. George Fire Department in 1995 as a volunteer, where he eventually became the Fire Chief.

In 2012, he move was hired as Deputy Chief of the newly formed Dorchester County Fire Rescue.

Chief Burns was sworn in as President of the South Carolina State Firefighters’ Association on June 17 in Myrtle Beach at the annual Fire-Rescue conference.

Congratulations Chief Burns!